Greta A. McDonald
Greta Anne McDonald, age 89, passed away Friday, Aug. 5, 2022 in Sebring, Florida. She was born Feb. 5, 1933 in Lancaster, Ohio to the late Ralph and Florence (Shumaker) McDonald.
She is survived by her brother, Dale McDonald, as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Greta retired from Ridge Area Arc and had a love and passion for people with disabilities as well as animals.
A Celebration of Life service in memory of Greta will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 9, 2022 at Ridge Area Arc Workcenter, 4352 Independence St., Avon Park, Florida (just off College Park).
Cremation arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870. Online condolences may be left at www.stephensonnelsonfh.com.