Greta V. Newman
June 17, 1937 – Feb. 7, 2022
“Mommy for all these years of life of love, I thank you.”
Greta V. Newman went home with our Lord on Monday, Feb. 7, 2022. Greta is survived by her loving children, Brian Gregg, Andrea Staats, Lauren Gregg-Bryant, Antoinette Castro and Marcia Bureau; 12 grandchildren and 26 great-grandchildren; sister, Fay Tavares; and brothers, Keith, Newton, Paul and Carl Lawton.
Greta’s memorial service will take place at 1 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022, at St. Francis of Assisi Episcopal Church, 43 Lake June Road, Lake Placid, FL 33852.