Gretta L. Jones
Gretta L. Jones, 85, passed away on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020 in Lakeland, Florida. She was a lifetime resident of Bowling Green, Florida.
Gretta had been a member of First United Methodist Church of Bowling Green before its closing. She enjoyed cooking for her family, reading, spending days at Turtle Beach and most importantly ... shopping. She had a natural skill for finding a bargain and never paying full price for new clothes.
She leaves behind to cherish her memory her husband of 63 years, Joe H. Jones; her children, Thomas Jones (Stephanie) of Lakeland, Florida and Gretchen Wilkins (James) of Bowling Green, Florida; grandchildren, Hunter (Cayla) and Tanner Brummett, Landon Wilkerson (Taylor), JB Wilkins (Melanie), John Jones, Tara Johnson (John), Kayla Samper (Joshua) and Kyle Snell (Natalee); great-grandchildren, Ryan and Colton Brummett, Xander and Myra Allen, Cohen Jones and Kaiden Samper; and many other special friends and family members.
A visitation will be held from 10-11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020 at Ponger Kays Grady Funeral Home. The funeral service will commence at 11 a.m. followed by burial at Bowling Green Cemetery.
The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Florida United Methodist Children’s Home located at 51 Main St., Enterprise, FL 32725.
Online condolences may be left for the family at pongerkaysgrady.com.
Ponger Kays Grady Funeral Homes have been entrusted with the arrangements.