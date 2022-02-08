Grover C. Fleming
Grover Clyde (Sonny) Fleming, age 90, died peacefully in his home in Sebring, Florida, on Feb. 2, 2022. He is preceded in death by his mother, Erie Clyde Hutchison; his father, Grover Cleveland Fleming; his sister, Maxine Fleming Sawyer; and his brother-in-law, Felix Sawyer, all of Enterprise, Alabama. He leaves behind his beloved wife and companion of 65 years, Mary Pauline (Polly) Fleming; daughter, Sandra Fleming Bone, of Sebring, Florida; and son, Russell Clyde Fleming, of Rome, Georgia; as well as seven grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.
A service will be held in Enterprise, Alabama at Searcy Funeral Home on Thursday, Feb. 10, with visitation at 1 p.m. and the memorial service at 2 p.m., followed by interment at Enterprise, Alabama City Cemetery. Longtime friends Gary White and Tom Desert will officiate.
Arrangements handled by Morris Funeral Chapel, Sebring, Florida. www.morrisfuneralchapel.com.