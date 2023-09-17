Gwendolyn Terrell
Our beloved Gwendolyn Terrell went to be with her Lord on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023. Gwendolyn was born in Pineville, Kentucky Feb. 17, 1938, the daughter of Marie B. Guy and Jackson B. Hall. She was the treasured wife of Jerry Terrell and they shared 46 wonderful years together.
She was a very active member of her church and gave generously of her time. Gwendolyn was very creative. She loved gardening, painting and entertaining. She also told wonderful stories.
Gwendolyn is survived by her husband, Jerry Terrell; son, Claude E. Smith; grandson, Derek M. Smith; and three great-grandchildren; sister, Geneva Snedigar; brothers, Teddy D. Hall and Don Hall; stepdaughters, Elizabeth Peterman and Julie Terrell; as well as other much loved family members.
A celebration of life will be held in the near future; date to be determined. Words of comfort to the family can be made by visiting www.scottfuneralservices.com. Arrangements entrusted to Scott Funeral Home, Lake Placid, Florida; 863-465-4134.