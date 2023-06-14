Hardric McMillon Jr.

Hardric McMillon Jr. passed away on Wednesday, June 7, 2023, in Sebring, Florida at the age of 80. The son of Hardric and Jannie (Grisham) McMillon, he was born on June 11, 1942, in Pompano Beach, Florida. Hardric retired as a developmental disabilities director of New York State and had been a resident of Sebring since 1998, having come from Rochester, New York. He was a member of Emmanuel United Church of Christ, Sebring Bridge Club and NAACP.

