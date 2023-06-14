Hardric McMillon Jr.
Hardric McMillon Jr. passed away on Wednesday, June 7, 2023, in Sebring, Florida at the age of 80. The son of Hardric and Jannie (Grisham) McMillon, he was born on June 11, 1942, in Pompano Beach, Florida. Hardric retired as a developmental disabilities director of New York State and had been a resident of Sebring since 1998, having come from Rochester, New York. He was a member of Emmanuel United Church of Christ, Sebring Bridge Club and NAACP.
He was a graduate of Florida A&M University and the University of Buffalo in New York. Hardric was a man of strong faith. He believed in hard work and a good education. He enjoyed golfing, and always made the 19th hole.
He is survived by his loving wife, Roxie; daughters, Rhonda McMillon of Buffalo, New York and Kim McMillon Coston (Forrest Travis Coston) of Charlotte, North Carolina. Also surviving are six grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren.
The family will hold an intimate Celebration of Life at a later date.
Cremation arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870. Online condolences may be left at stephensonnelsonfh.com