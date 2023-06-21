Harold A. Conner
Harold (Ajax) Conner passed away on June 15, 2023, at his home in Sebring, Florida, at the age of 70, leaving a massive void in the hearts and lives of his large, loving family and many friends. Harold was born on Nov. 18, 1952, to Barbara and Robert Eugene Conner in Dayton, Ohio. He graduated from high school in Dayton, living most of his adult life in Florida. While working in Winter Haven in 1978, he met Lena Carlton.
Three years later, he called Lena and asked if he could spend a few nights on her couch in Sebring “on his way to Australia.” Six months later, they were married and began a 42-year journey with their large, blended family.
Harold is survived by his wife, Lena; 10 children, Shaunagh Cook (Greg), Vance Carlton (Jane), Derek Carlton, Jennifer Matson, Laurence Conner, Dawn O’Berry, Michael Conner, Heidi Bird (Michael), Kelly Marshall (Eric), and Alexis Conner; 18 grandchildren, Terry and Christina Guffey, Elesha Dillon (Nick), Zoey and Cody Hendrix (Katie), Amanda and Glenn Carlton, Jerrianne Heston (Zachary), Josselyan Brown, Emberon Cain, Zachery O’Berry, Samantha Lopez (Nashua), Tye Conner (Jasmine), Isabella Logan, and Gavin Bird, Lyla and Sophia Marshall; 14 great-grandchildren; his sister, Virginia Craig; sisters-in-law, Vickie McBride (Mike), Sue Marques (Bobby), and Pam Conner; brothers-in-law, Claude “Buddy” Phagan, Skipper Phagan, Gary Phagan (Connie), and Harold Yancey; as well as numerous beloved nieces and nephews and many wonderful friends.
He is predeceased by his parents and grandparents; his brothers, Robert Conner, Donald Conner, and Larry Conner; his sister, Barbara Suzanne Kothman; his great-grandson, Dre’Sean Williams; his sister-in-law, Marie Yancey; and brothers-in-law, Robert Phagan and Clinton Phagan.
Harold lived his life passionately, dedicated to his belief that God directed his path in all decisions. He rigorously pursued insurance benefits for his brain-injured son, Michael, in order to provide him with the best quality of life possible. He developed a care plan for Michael based on mutual consideration of his needs and the needs of his caregivers.
Michael’s care became a ministry in and of itself, based upon a belief that God heals through obedience to his Word. Harold tithed on all the money awarded to Michael for medical malpractice and contributed to numerous community services, including 4-H, FFA, Sebring Firemen Inc, Highlands County Fair Association, Rotary Club, Florida Sportsman’s Association, and Highlands County Boys and Girls Club, among others.
Harold was an ordained minister, serving on mission trips on four continents. He left home for these trips with cameras, computers, recording equipment, and clothing, always returning home with empty bags, leaving everything he took with him for the onsite missionaries. He served for several years on the board of directors and as vice president of the congregation at Faith Lutheran Church and Highlands Community Church, where he volunteered in the audio-visual services.
Harold believed passionately that God’s Word never comes back void and saw his entire world as the mission field. He was especially committed to ministry to youth in the community. He opened the Michael John Conner’s Christians in Action Center, where he provided lunch and a venue for student-led Bible study for Sebring High School seniors every Tuesday. He also opened “The Attic,” a place for young Christian musicians to practice, play and record music, providing a place for youth to socialize on Saturday nights. These two ministries deeply touched the lives of young people, many of whom, as adults, chose careers in Christian ministry.
He loved photography and saw himself as a photographic historian for Highlands County. He and his team recorded many events in Highlands County on video and still photography, including sports events, 4-H and FFA shows, the Miss Highlands County Beauty pageants, Sebring Races, football games, and numerous weddings, funerals, and other events. Photographs on his website mymtp.tv can be downloaded free of charge as a community service.
He lived life on his terms, standing fast on what he believed was right, and never failed to express his opinion forcefully to anyone who challenged his decisions. He was extremely generous and compassionate, with a heart for hurting people.
He loved his family beyond words, doting on his children and grandchildren. He was known for his keen wit and sarcastic humor. When told by his ophthalmologist that he had macular degeneration, his response was,” Never saw that coming.” He often had hospital staff and hospice nurses laughing at his jokes even when he was very ill. He had an incredible wealth of general knowledge and could almost always win any trivia contest. He loved all kinds of music and could “name that tune” in the first three notes of nearly every song and often quoted lyrics to people to make his point.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, June 24, 2023, from 1-2 p.m. at Morris Funeral Chapel with a Celebration of Life service to follow at 2 p.m.
Arrangements are being handled by Morris Funeral Chapel, Sebring, Florida. morrisfuneralchapel.com.