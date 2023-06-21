Harold A. Conner

Harold (Ajax) Conner passed away on June 15, 2023, at his home in Sebring, Florida, at the age of 70, leaving a massive void in the hearts and lives of his large, loving family and many friends. Harold was born on Nov. 18, 1952, to Barbara and Robert Eugene Conner in Dayton, Ohio. He graduated from high school in Dayton, living most of his adult life in Florida. While working in Winter Haven in 1978, he met Lena Carlton.

Recommended for you