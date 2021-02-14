Harold “Hodie” L. McLean
Harold “Hodie” L. McLean, 87, of Avon Park, Florida, peacefully went home to his Lord and Savior, surrounded by his family cheering him onward on Feb. 10, 2021. He was born Sept. 23, 1933, in Corry, Pennsylvania to Charles K. and Gertrude Alice (Smith) McLean.
Hodie attended Corry Area High School where he was a star athlete excelling in football and basketball. He went on to graduate from Lenoir Rhyne University after taking a two-year hiatus to proudly serve in the United States Army. Hodie worked in the manufacturing industry for Corry Jamestown, Associated Springs, Aero Supply and Ajax/Cooper Energy Services from which he retired in 1998. When he was not busy working or playing golf, he was serving others.
Hodie loved to teach and mentor the youth in Corry. He positively influenced many kids by coaching numerous ball teams including girls basketball for St. Thomas School and the local youth football league. Hodie also volunteered his time and energy giving to others in a variety of ways including free golf lessons through the YMCA, mentoring young boys as a Big Brother and dedicating many hours of service to folks at the Florida Hospital in Sebring, Florida as well as his local churches. In 1999, he moved to Florida where he enjoyed playing golf and spending time with his best friend, Mary. He was a member of Avon Park Lakes Baptist Church.
Hodie is survived by his wife, Mary McLean of Avon Park, Florida; daughters, Melissa States (Frank) of Barefoot Bay, Florida and Heather Sanders (Ben) of Mount Vernon, Ohio; sister, Mary Alice Hammond of Corry, Pennsylvania; grandchildren, Chelsey, Brittany, Madison, McKenna, Krista (Justin), Lauren and Nic; great-grandchildren, Emaleigh and Bela. He was preceded in death by his parents as well as siblings, Joan Ten Haken, Harriett Smith, Donna Warriner, Phyliss Grantham, Thelma Toner, Charles B. “Bud” McLean, John Park McLean and Martha “Mickey” Davis.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations for the Hodie McLean Scholarship Fund, which will be used to support Corry student athletes in need. Donations can be made directly to Corry Area School District Foundation, c/o Brenda Clabbatz, Business Director, 540 E. Pleasant St., Corry, PA 16407.
Cremation arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 111 E. Circle St., Avon Park, FL 33825. Online condolences may be left at stephensonnelsonfh.com.