Harold V. Allbritton
Harold V. Allbritton, 79, a native and lifelong resident of Sebring, Florida passed away July 6, 2023. He was the son of William and EthelLee Crews Allbritton.
After graduation, he proudly served his country in the United States Army. He was a firefighter for the City of Sebring for 25 years, retiring at the rank of lieutenant. He was also a cattleman and rancher.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Harley Albritton. He is survived by his wife, Janet Pollard Allbritton; son, William; and grandson, Keegan, all of Sebring.
Visitation will be Monday, July 10, 2023, from 5–7 p.m. at Morris Funeral Chapel. Funeral service will be Tuesday, July 11, 2023, at 10 a.m. at Morris Funeral Chapel. Burial with Military Honors will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery in Lake Placid, Florida. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Ridge Area Arc.