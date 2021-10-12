Harriet S. Bierline
Harriet Sims Bierline, age 78, passed away unexpectedly on Sept. 19, 2021, in Sebring, Florida. She was born Sept. 3, 1943, in Bainbridge, Ohio. She graduated from the Sewickley Valley Hospital of Nursing in 1964 and married Frank Joseph Bierline Jr., the love of her life, in Beaver Dams, New York.
Harriet worked as a nurse in Illinois, Utah and New York. She was a faithful caregiver to her patients and family. While working as a full-time nurse and raising two growing boys, Harriet obtained her master’s degree. She later became the trauma nurse coordinator for Arnot Ogden hospital in Elmira, New York, and at one time was Arnot Ogden’s Emergency Department head nurse. On two separate occasions in her career, Harriet worked as the office nurse manager for Dr. Ned Clark and Foster House.
Harriet was a loving and devoted mother, mother-in-law, grandmother, aunt, and friend to many. Harriet also volunteered for the Pupil Assistance through Learning program. Through this program, Frank and Harriet expanded their family and adopted their only daughter, Anna Jayne, in 1998. Harriet was a three-time breast cancer survivor and carried that warrior spirit with her as she lived life to the fullest. Harriet loved entertaining and dining with friends, especially at Lib’s Supper Club in Elmira, New York. She always ordered her favorite dish, shrimp scampi. She enjoyed visiting the Finger Lakes wine region and was often heard telling people that New York wines beat any other U.S. wine. She was partial to a good bottle of Red Cat from Hazlitt Cellars. Harriet took pride in her adopted home state of New York and all it had to offer.
She taught her family to make traditional upstate recipes like Spiedies and family recipes like clothespin cookies. The holiday season was always a great time to visit as Harriet baked dozens of traditional cookies, pies and cakes. There were always the traditional cookies and a few new flavors to test out. Harriet enjoyed local theater, crossword puzzles, knitting, Mahjong, golf and reading. She had a vocabulary that outpaced all her family. Harriet loved to garden and get her hands in the dirt. She said it was good for the soul. Harriet retired to Sebring, Florida, in 2017 to be closer to family. It was in Sebring that she continued her passion for Mahjong and golf. She even purchased her own golf cart and could often be seen driving the cart around the neighborhood. She and Frank continued to enjoy local stage productions in Sebring and embraced all the cultural opportunities that surrounded them.
Harriet was preceded in death by her son, Frank Joseph Bierline III. She is survived by her husband, Frank Joseph Bierline Jr.; children, Jeff Bierline (Kristen), Anna Jayne, Janet Bierline (daughter-in law); eight grandchildren (Joseph Bierline, Zachary Bierline, Daniel Bierline, Tyler Bierline, Jacob Bierline, Madison Armstrong, Dallen Bierline, Reagan Bierline) and countless nieces and nephews. She cherished and adored her relationship with each one of them.
Many years ago, Harriet began a tradition of taking each grandchild on a trip of their choosing in the continental United States on their 13th birthday. Countless wonderful memories were made during these adventures.
A celebration of Harriet’s life will occur at a later date in New York and Florida. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to American Brain Tumor Association (abta.org/), 8550 W. Bryn Mawr Ave., Suite 550, Chicago, IL 60631.