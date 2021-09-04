Harry F. Pyle
Harry F. Pyle, age 89, of Sebring, Florida, completed his journey to heaven on Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021. He was born Feb. 3, 1932 in Muskingum County, Ohio to Willis R. and Nancy Jane (Lyons) Pyle.
Harry was an independent truck driver who proudly served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. Having been in Sebring, Florida since 1985, he was an active member of Faith Missionary Baptist Church.
He is survived by his brother, Ronald R. Pyle and wife Judy; step-daughter, Patsy Sonnett and husband Neal; step-son, James B. Sallee and wife Marilyn; nine grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren, and three great-great-grandchildren.
