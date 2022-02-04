Harry P. Lord
Harry P. Lord Jr., 96, of Sebring, Florida (formerly of Martinsburg, West Virginia) passed away on Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022. Funeral arrangements will be announced by Brown Funeral Home at a near future date.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Harry P. Lord Jr., 96, of Sebring, Florida (formerly of Martinsburg, West Virginia) passed away on Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022. Funeral arrangements will be announced by Brown Funeral Home at a near future date.