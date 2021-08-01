Haywood O. Taylor
Haywood O. Taylor, a true gentleman and native son of Sebring, Florida passed away Saturday, July 24, 2021, at Good Shepherd (Bud and Donna Somers Hospice House). He was born July 3, 1928, in Sebring, Florida, to Ollie and Katie (Rivers) Taylor.
He graduated from Sebring High School in June of 1946, where he was a drum major and played clarinet in the band. After graduation, he joined the United States Air Force where he served from June of 1946 to June of 1949. While in the Air Force, he continued to use his musical talents playing clarinet and saxophone in the U.S. Air Force Jazz Band. He was a proud veteran. After the Air Force he attended Florida State University from 1949 to 1954 graduating with a bachelor’s degree in accounting and management. While at FSU, he was a member of Delta Tau Delta and Alpha Kappa Psi Fraternities.
He started his business career at Crawford and Co. Insurance (1954-1955) and Webster Corp (1955-1956). In 1956, he began his career in banking with Stanley Davis, Donna Crawford, Olive Pillinger and Sara Hollifield at First Federal Savings and Loan. Throughout his career he participated in transitions from First Federal Savings and Loan to ultimately Huntington Bank, where he retired in 1993 as executive vice president.
He loved Sebring, was very civic minded, and served in many organizations. He was past president of Sebring Jaycees, Sebring Rotary Club, Sebring Fireman’s Association, Sebring Chamber of Commerce and Sebring Historical Society. Other organizations of which he was a member were Highlands Seminole Booster Club, FSU President’s Club and Sebring Elks Club. He served on the boards of Sebring Utilities Commission, Sebring Airport Authority and the Sebring Automobile Hall of Fame (Gallery of Legends).
He was a faithful member and financial supporter of First United Methodist Church where he served as a Sunday school teacher and supervisor, choir member and assistant youth minister. He was also on the pastor parish relations committee, the history committee, and the building committee.
He loved to garden, play duplicate bridge, fish and travel with his beloved wife, Betty. He also enjoyed visiting and especially eating out with family and friends. Many Saturdays were spent cheering on his much loved FSU Seminoles. Every March he would be among the thousands of fans at Sebring International Raceway soaking up the atmosphere of the 12 Hours of Sebring.
His survivors are his son, Michael R. (Alice) Taylor; and daughter, Alison B. Taylor. He is also survived by his nieces and nephews, Kaye Wise, Karen Vaught, Susan Rucks, Diane Ziesenheim, Bo Taylor, Don Deloney, Terry Taylor, Russell Carson, Darrell Carson and Randy Carson.
He was predeceased by his parents; wife of 53 years, Betty (Bottoms) Taylor; brothers, O.L. and Floyd; sisters, Mollie Deloney and Dolores “Pete” Carson; and niece, Sherry Altman.
The family will receive friends from 10-11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021, at First United Methodist Church, with the funeral services at 11 a.m. Burial will follow at Pinecrest Cemetery, Sebring.
Suggestions for memorial contributions are First United Methodist Church of Sebring, 126 S. Pine St., Sebring, FL 33870, Highlands Seminole Club Scholarship / Haywood O. Taylor Endowed Scholarship Fund (F06837), or charity of your choice.
Arrangements being handled by Morris Funeral Chapel, Sebring. morrisfuneralchapel.com.