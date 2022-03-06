Hazel Dobbs
Hazel Dobbs, 93, of Yorkville, Illinois, passed away on Monday, Feb. 28, 2022. She was born on Aug. 17, 1928, in Clinton, Iowa to Edith (nee Roberts) and Arthur Zinser.
Loving mother of Vicky Dobbs and Gregory (Shirlee) Dobbs. Dear sister of Robert Zinser, Rodney Zinser, Roger Zinser and Phyllis Rosenblum. She is also survived by grandchildren, Jennifer Campobello Smith, Angela (Don) Caprio, Jason Dobbs, and Scott Dobbs, and six great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband of 60 years, Jack Dobbs; and siblings, Leslie Zinser, Everett Zinser, Leska Clusen, Lester Zinser and Carolyn Nelson.
Hazel grew up in Hooppole, Illinois and attended high school in Prophetstown, Illinois. She went on to attend Rockford Business School where she earned her associate’s degree. She worked as a legal secretary at Reno Zahm law firm for 40 years. Hazel enjoyed dancing with Jack at every opportunity. She was a very social person who loved spending time with family and friends.
She enjoyed hosting a card game and margaritas with friends. Hazel was known as an avid golfer; her favorite place to play was the south course at Highlands Ridge where she once scored a hole-in-one.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Peace River Center, 950 County Road 17A West, Avon Park, FL 33825. peacerivercenter.org. The family will be holding a private ceremony in the spring.