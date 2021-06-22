Hazel Maddox
Hazel Maddox, 90, of Beaufort, South Carolina, and widow of Major Kenneth R. Maddox Sr. died Friday, June 18, 2021 at the residence of her daughter. Mrs. Maddox was born Sept. 25, 1930 in McClellanville, South Carolina, the daughter of the late D. Kistler Seigler and Zelma Geiger Seigler.
She graduated from Walterboro High School in 1949, where she was voted Most Athletic. She was a cheerleader, played softball and was the captain of the girls’ basketball team.
Mrs. Maddox married Major Kenneth R. Maddox Sr. of the United States Marine Corp in 1951. They were married for 50 years. They lived in South Carolina, California, Virginia, Florida and Okinawa, Japan. While in Florida, she and her husband served as president of the Lake Haven Estates Homeowners Association for many years. They were avid bridge players, golfers and bowlers. She enjoyed her family and many friends as a hostess and homemaker.
Surviving are one son, Kenneth R. Maddox Jr. (Missy); three daughters, Jodi M. Watkins (Ben), Kelly M. Murphy and Lori M. Davis; one brother, Donald Seigler; one sister, Delores McCord; nine grandchildren and 15 great- grandchildren.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Anderson Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family.