Heidi B. Arnold
Heidi Bates Arnold, age 59 of Alabama, tragically left us on Aug. 9, 2023. She was the fourth daughter born to Donald and Dorothy Bates on June 23, 1964 in Jos, Nigeria. Heidi spent her early years in Cary, North Carolina, and moved with her family to Lake Placid, Florida in 1977. She was a 1982 graduate of Lake Placid High School.
Heidi held various jobs over the years before she found her true passion as a paramedic. She had the ability to remain calm and be compassionate with every patient she encountered and enjoyed her work immensely. Heidi’s other passions included a love of all animals, being a talented equestrian, and spending time outdoors with nature. Her greatest passion was her family. She loved her husband, her sons and her grandchildren fiercely and enjoyed nothing more than spending time with them. She was an adventurous soul who always lived life to the fullest.
Heidi is survived by her husband, Arlon Arnold of Ashford, Alabama; her sons, Daniel Wirick (Lynsey) of Nebraska and Jarrod Murphy of Lake Placid; her grandchildren, Brooklyn, Kaitlyn and David Wirick and Lukas Oliveros of Palm Bay, Florida and their mother, Abby Wirick; her stepson, Ethan Arnold of Fort Myers, Florida; and grandson Wyatt Arnold of Fort Myers. She is also survived by her father, Donald Bates of Lake Placid; her sisters, Wendy Fisher of North Carolina, Sheri Bates and Terri Bates of Lake Placid; along with numerous nieces and nephews and their children. Her closest friends, Lori Roulette and Annilee Wood, also held a special place in Heidi’s heart. She is predeceased by her mother, Dorothy Bates.
Service will be held Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023 at 4 p.m., with visitation at 3 p.m., at First Presbyterian Church in Lake Placid, Florida. The family is grateful for the care they entrusted to Michael Brochetti Funeral Home, Lake Placid, Florida; phone 863-465-9997.