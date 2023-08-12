Heidi B. Arnold

Heidi Bates Arnold, age 59 of Alabama, tragically left us on Aug. 9, 2023. She was the fourth daughter born to Donald and Dorothy Bates on June 23, 1964 in Jos, Nigeria. Heidi spent her early years in Cary, North Carolina, and moved with her family to Lake Placid, Florida in 1977. She was a 1982 graduate of Lake Placid High School.

