Heidi L. Murphy
Heidi Leigh Murphy, passed away Sept. 22, 2022. She was born April 13, 1967, in Toledo, Ohio. She moved to Hollywood, Florida in 1968 and graduated South Broward High School.
Heidi is survived by her husband, John; children, Kaitlyn and John Jr.; her parents, Art and Betsy Miller; brother, Art Gegenheimer; brother, Kevin Miller (Penny) and daughter Kimberly; and sister-in-law, Karen Thompson (Jake).
Services were handled by Morris Funeral Chapel, Sebring. morrisfuneral chapel.com