Helen A. McCauley
Helen A. McCauley, 73, passed away on Sept. 25, 2020, in Lake Placid, Florida.
She was the daughter of the late Walter W and Pauline E (Basista) Kosc. She was born on Oct. 30, 1946, in Jersey City, New Jersey. She had been a resident of Highlands County since 2001. She moved to Florida after retiring from teaching.
Helen became a member of Bethany Baptist Church on Oct. 25, 2005. She was also a member of the New Jersey Education Association, National Education Association and Kearny Education Association.
She is survived by several cousins to mourn her passing. She was preceded in death by her parents and husband, John Lawrence McCauley.
Arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, Florida 33870. Online condolences may be left at stephensonnelsonfh.com.