Helen D. Griffith
Helen Doris Griffith, age 96, of Dubuque, Iowa, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023, at her granddaughter’s home in Dubuque. She was born Sept. 26, 1926, at St. Bernice, Indiana, the daughter of Earl and Elizabeth (Flack) Grounds.
On Jan. 18, 1947, Helen was united in marriage to Harold Griffith. Helen spent her life as a homemaker. She had a talent for crafts, making beautiful quilts, needlepoint and sewing. Helen and her husband Harold spent most of their years in Sebring, Florida. After Harold’s passing, Helen moved with her daughter Connie and son-in-law John Borgers to Manchester, Iowa and lived there with them for four years. After her son-in-law, John Borgers’ death in 2021, Helen and Connie moved to Dubuque to live with Connie’s daughter Jamie and her husband Brian Geers.
Survivors include her daughter, Connie Borgers; her son, Allen and spouse Meribeth Griffith; Connie’s daughter, Jamie Borgers Geers, and her husband Brian Geers, their son, Tyler Geers and wife Rebecca and their children, Conner and Elijah; their daughter, Haley Geers Loeffelholz, and her husband Tyler (Ty) Loeffelholz; Connie’s daughter, Joy Borgers Clark and her husband Dorr Clark, and their son Jacob and their daughters, Jessica, Rachel and Kelly.
Helen was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Harold; and her son-in-law, John Borgers.
A special thank you to Haley for her love and help. And to Brian and Jamie for their loving care.
Entombment will be held Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023, at 11 a.m. at Lakeview Memorial Gardens, Sebring, Florida.