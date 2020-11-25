Helen ‘LaRue ‘ Thomas
Helen “LaRue” Thomas, 95, Fort Myers, Florida, formerly of Wayne, New Jersey and Sebring, Florida, passed away on Nov. 21, 2020, at Hope Hospice House.
LaRue was born March 21, 1925, in Nanticoke, Pennsylvania to Edward and Emma (Ferguson) Hunter. LaRue married the love of her life, Evan Robert Thomas, on Aug. 11, 1942. They celebrated 53 years together. Their union welcomed three wonderful daughters, Barbara, Betty and Shirley.
LaRue held many positions in her life. She worked for My Baby Magazine, General Motors Acceptance Corp., was owner/operator of Thomas’ Bakery in Avon Park, and worked for Dr. Gary Montsdeoca in Sebring. She was very active in Eastern Star as a Matron and state representative to the state of Washington. LaRue, as a Baptist, was devoted to the Lord and demonstrated that in everything she did. She and Evan help to build the Baptist Church in Boca Raton, Florida. LaRue loved her family; she loved spending time with family and friends who lived close as much as she did with those who lived far away.
LaRue is survived by daughters, Barbara (Doug) Cook of Pompton Plains, New Jersey and Shirley Demeri of Fort Myers, Florida; grandsons, David Cook (Lauren) of Reading, Massachusetts, Robert (Melissa) Cook of Pompton Plains, New Jersey, and Eric (Kerri) Demeri of Cookeville, Tennessee; and great-grandchildren, Savannah, Abram, Rhea, Jack, Kacy and Paisley. She is also survived by Kristin Demeri, widow of grandson, Tom Demeri.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Edward and Emma Hunter; her husband, Evan Thomas; daughter, Betty J. Thomas; sisters, Evelyn Hanson and Beverly “Jean” Gabb; infant siblings, Billy and Doris Hunter, and grandson, Thomas Demeri.
A celebration of life will not be held at this time. She will be buried next to her husband in Bushnell National Cemetery in Florida at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given in LaRue’s name to Hope Hospice, 9470 Healthpark Circle, Fort Myers, FL 33908. 239-590-0276.
Arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33970.