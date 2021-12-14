Helen M. Koljack
Helen Mae Koljack, of Venus, Florida, passed away early Thursday morning, Dec. 9, 2021. Helen was a native of Ohio, born May 20, 1925, in Cleveland. She was the daughter of Ralph and Dorothy McGlynn.
Helen retired from United Airlines after 20-plus years. She worked in the flight kitchen at the O’Hare Airport in Chicago, Illinois. Helen has been a Venus resident for the past 10 years coming from Tioga, Texas, a place she very much enjoyed. She enjoyed sewing and crocheting. She was said to have a good sense of humor about her and was an avid note taker. She was mentioned to be the sweetest, funniest, most sharp-witted and sharp-tongued 96-year-old you would ever want to meet. Above all, she loved being with all her grandchildren.
Helen is survived by her children, Ashley Tanner (Reynolds), Donna Dufford (Edward), Roger Heaps (Dawn), and Cindy Doerrfeld (Curt); 17 grandchildren, 36 great-grandchildren,13 great-great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband, Mathis; her son, John Wayne Heaps; and granddaughter, Kelsey Joy Heaps.
A memorial service for Helen will take place Saturday Dec. 18, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Memorial United Methodist Church where she was a member.
Memorial arrangements are under the loving devotion of Michael A. Brochetti Funeral Home, Lake Placid, Florida; 863-465-9997.