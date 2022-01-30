Helen P. Nelson
Helen Peyer Nelson, affectionally known as “Mama Helen” by her family and friends, age 100, passed away peacefully at her home in Lake Wales, Florida on Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022. She was born in Brooklyn, New York on April 11, 1921, moving to Florida as an infant.
She and her family lived in Desoto City for many years before moving into Sebring. She graduated from Sebring High School in 1938. After graduating, she attended Jones Business School and upon completing that, moved back to Sebring to work for Gene Sebring at Highlands Abstract Company. She soon met the love of her life, Marion H. Nelson, and they were married July of 1943.
After Marion got out of the U.S. Marines, they began their life together working in the family business, Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Homes in Sebring and Avon Park. In 1951 they moved to Lake Wales to start the Marion Nelson Funeral Home. Mama Helen continued to be somewhat active in that business until her early 90s. She was a long-standing member of the Episcopal Church of Good Shepherd in Lake Wales.
She is survived by her sons, Dr. James Nelson (Janie) of Dawson, Georgia, Chris Nelson (Brenda) of Sebring, Florida and Barrett Nelson (Shelly) of Lake Wales, Florida; 12 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and brother-in-law, Hap Stephenson of Sebring, Florida. She was preceded in death by her husband, Marion Nelson.
Visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022, at Marion Nelson Funeral Home in Lake Wales. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 2 at 11 a.m. at Episcopal Church of Good Shepherd in Lake Wales. Interment will follow in the Lake Wales Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Episcopal Church of Good Shepherd, Memorial Garden Fund in her memory.
Arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870. Online condolences may be left at stephensonnelsonfh.com