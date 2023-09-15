Helen R. Albright
Helen Rose Albright (Welch), age 94, of Avon Park, Florida, passed away Friday, Sept. 8, 2023. She was born Sept. 28, 1928 in Avon Park, to the late J. Frank and Rosa Welch.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Partly cloudy early followed by scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. High near 90F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..
Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Low 76F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Updated: September 16, 2023 @ 11:04 am
Helen Rose Albright (Welch), age 94, of Avon Park, Florida, passed away Friday, Sept. 8, 2023. She was born Sept. 28, 1928 in Avon Park, to the late J. Frank and Rosa Welch.
Helen graduated from Avon Park High School in 1946, followed by a degree from Freed-Hardeman University in 1948.
Helen brought joy to many by sharing her delicious pies and cakes made with love. She loved her family and lived her faith. She was a life-long member of the Avon Park church of Christ, notably remembered for her love of hymns and spiritual songs, singing and making melody in her heart to the Lord.
She is survived by her two sons, Mark (Judy) Albright and Tim (Shannon) Albright; brother, J. Franklin Welch; three grandchildren, Ryle Cauffield, Tiffany Albright (Trevor) McCall and Stephanie Albright; and two great-grandchildren, Fletcher Henderson and Falynn McCall. She was preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Rosa Welch; her husband, Wayne W Albright; and her siblings, Dorothy Childers, Claribel Welch, Mae Welch and Glenn Welch.
Service will be held on Friday, Sept. 15, 2023 with visitation at 10 a.m. and service at 11 a.m. at Avon Park church of Christ, at 200 S. Forest Ave. with Minister Arlin Chapman officiating. Graveside service will follow in Bougainvillea Cemetery in Avon Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in Helen’s name to Mount Dora Children’s Home, 301 W. 13th Ave., Mount Dora, FL 32757.