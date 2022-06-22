Helga Z. Grotewold
Helga Zehnpfund Grotewold was born to Willy Zehnpfund and Frieda Eue Zehnpfund on Jan. 20, 1938, in Harzgerade, Germany. After she completed her schooling, she passed her state examination as a home-educator in July 1958.
In 1962, Helga’s friend, Inge Topp, put her in touch with a family in Cincinnati, Ohio. Helga accepted their job offer and travelled to the United States in September 1962. While working in Cincinnati, Helga met her husband, William H. Grotewold. Bill and Helga married Feb. 5, 1965. They would be married over 53 years.
Helga supported Bill throughout his professional career. They lived and worked in Cincinnati; Holden, Massachusetts; North Smithfield, Rhode Island; Spartanburg, South Carolina; Houston, Texas, and Wilmington, North Carolina. While in Rhode Island, Helga became a naturalized American citizen in December 1971. During their many relocations and travels, they raised two sons.
Bill and Helga retired to Sebring where they lived until Bill passed away in July 2018. Neighbors and friends enjoyed Helga’s beautiful gardens everywhere she lived.
Helga struggled with mixed dementia her last few years although her kindness and spirit remained evident. She passed away at Blossom Care Assisted Living in San Antonio, Texas, on May 24, 2022.
Helga is survived by her sons, Henry and William Grotewold; a daughter-in-law, Kim Grotewold; and two grandsons, Will Grotewold and Zachary Grotewold. Helga will be missed.