Henrietta H. Henry

Beloved Mom and “Granny,” Henrietta Hendrix Henry passed away peacefully at her home in Avon Park, Fla. on Sunday, July 16, 2023. She was 95 years old, and to the end she continued to be curious and engaged in life. She was born Aug. 22, 1927, the youngest of six children of Robert “Roscoe” and Pearl Hendrix, on a farm in rural Cherokee County, Ga. At the age of 10, she moved with her family to Orlando, Fla. where she graduated from Boone High School in 1945.

