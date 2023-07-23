Henrietta H. Henry
Beloved Mom and “Granny,” Henrietta Hendrix Henry passed away peacefully at her home in Avon Park, Fla. on Sunday, July 16, 2023. She was 95 years old, and to the end she continued to be curious and engaged in life. She was born Aug. 22, 1927, the youngest of six children of Robert “Roscoe” and Pearl Hendrix, on a farm in rural Cherokee County, Ga. At the age of 10, she moved with her family to Orlando, Fla. where she graduated from Boone High School in 1945.
She attended Orlando Jr. College for two years, and she met her future husband, Royce A. Henry, a young World War II veteran, then stationed at Orlando Air Force base. They were married in 1947 and like many women of her generation, she then devoted years of her energy to homemaking and raising their children.
In 1962, upon his retirement from the U.S. Air Force, they moved to Avon Park, Fla. and lived on Lake Viola. Henrietta is preceded in death by her husband, Royce A Henry; and her eldest son, Ralph “Hank” Henry. A great loss to her in her last years was her beloved dog, Jack, who was her well loved and steadfast companion.
Henrietta is survived by her daughter-in-law, Jana Henry of Avon Park; her daughter and husband, Meroe and Robert Wheatley of Wilmington, N.C.; and her son and wife, Clifford and Wilma Henry of Avon Park. She is also survived by her treasured grandchildren and their spouses, Karla and Ray Repress of Avon Park, Katie and Stuart Mackay of Brandon, Fla., Scott and Heather Wheatley of Wilmington, N.C., Robyn and Ryan Taylor of Hendersonville, N.C., and Matthew R. Henry of Avon Park. Most precious were her nine great grandchildren, aged 17 to 5 years old, who were all lucky enough to have had time to get to know her and who will always fondly remember their Granny Henry.
Henrietta was a member of the First Baptist Church of Avon Park for more than 50 years and at her request, in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to this church. Visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m., Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home of Avon Park. Graveside services will be at 10 a.m., Thursday, July 27, 2023, at Bougainvillea Cemetery, Avon Park, Florida. Services entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 111 E. Circle St., Avon Park, FL 33825.