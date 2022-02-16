Henrietta Marie B. Weismiller
Henrietta Marie “Pete/Peewee” Bradley Weismiller, 74, of Sebring, Florida, passed quietly on Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022, surrounded by her loved ones.
Henrietta and her husband Roy raised up three children at Sleepy Hills Farm in Elkton, Maryland, where the family were members of Immaculate Conception Parish.
She is survived by her son, Roy “Little Roy” Weismiller Jr. (Dino); her daughter, Tiffany “Tip Twig “ Vohs (Jay); her grandaughters, Anden “MissyBrat” Sampson (Danny) and Samantha Weismiller; grandsons, Ryan “PC” Weismiller, Kevin “New” Schneiders (Bridget) and Lane Weismiller; great-grandsons, Dylan, Kyle, Christian and Kaden Sampson and Schneiders’ baby on the way; and great-grandaughters, Avery Sampson and Amelia Schneiders.
She is also survived by her brother, John “My other son” Bradley; sisters, Theresa Roberts and Candy Delp and Marie “Fuzzy” Lewandowski; her other sister, Jacqueline “Fool” Smith; godchildren, John “Mister” Johnson, Kimberly “Kleenia” McGonigle, Ladawn Taylor and Kathy “Kit Kat” Pajewski; and her longtime companion, Loren “Van” Vanbrookhoven.
Henrietta is predeceased by her mother, Eleanor Lockard Fisher; husband, Roy; son, Troy “Buzzard”; and grandson, T.J.; godson, Joey Roberts; and foster brother, Richard Cleveland.
Henrietta was a proud member of the Red Hat Society and greatly loved her family and friends, and enjoyed gardening, thrift storing and visiting the slots.
Henrietta’s wishes were honored with cremation and updating of her gravestone next to her husband in Cherry Hill, Maryland.
Arrangements by Morris Funeral Chapel, Sebring, Florida. morrisfuneralchapel.com.