Henry Augusta Jr.
Henry “Hank” Augusta Jr., 77, of Sebring, Florida, formerly of Monroe, Michigan, passed away Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020 at AdventHealth hospital in Orlando, Florida.
Born May 18, 1942 in Monroe, Henry was the son of the late Henry and Lena (Cooley) Augusta Sr. He was employed as a supervisor by Ford Motor Company in Monroe, Michigan for many years, retiring in 1997.
Henry married Priscilla L. Mountain in 1961. Together they raised three daughters. He served in the U.S. Air Force from 1964 until being honorably discharged in 1968. Sadly, Priscilla died in 1987. Six years later, having found love again, Henry married Debora A. Terrasi in 1993.
Henry was a social person who loved to make people laugh and they loved him. He loved to travel and enjoyed spending time with family and friends, golfing and woodworking.
Henry is survived by his wife of 27 years, Debora Augusta; three daughters, Denise Barath and April Hopper of Michigan, and Lena “Suzie” Peron of Ohio; a sister, Matilda “Rosie” Wilson of New Mexico; seven grandchildren, one great-grandchild and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents and wife Priscilla, Henry was also preceded in death by a brother, Joseph Augusta, and a sister, Jean Cicero of Monroe, Michigan.
A memorial service and a Celebration of Life is planned for 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020 at Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church, Avon Park, Florida.
Anyone wanting to make a donation in Henry’s memory, the family suggests Disabled American Veterans.