Henry ‘Clay’ Wagnaar
Henry “Clay” Wagnaar, 68, of Lake Placid, Florida, died Wednesday evening, May 4, 2022, at his home. Clay was born in England on Oct. 12, 1953. He was the son of Albert and Elva (Maxwell) Wagnaar.
Clay moved to Lake Placid three years ago from Manito, Illinois. He retired after 30 years as a concrete worker for Clifford Kaufman & Sons Inc. in Morton, Illinois. Clay was a member of the Heartland LakeSharks Parrot Head Club and the Local 231 Laborers Union in Pekin, Illinois. Clay enjoyed fishing and golf, especially participating in charity golf tournaments. He had been a Cub Scout leader and loved traveling to Jamaica.
Clay is survived by his wife of six years, Julia; son, Jeffrey (Brittany) Wagnaar; daughter, Natalie (Bruce) Green; sister, Karen (Lonnie) Kristler; and his grandchildren, Piper and Maya Reynolds and Avalyn and Bjorn Wagnaar. He was preceded in death by his parents, Albert and Elva Wagnaar; wife, Nancy Adami Wagnaar; in-laws, Maurice and Jean Adami; father-in-law, Charles DeMoss Jr., and his sister-in-law, Ruth DeMoss Tjarks.
Services are pending and will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are under the loving devotion of Michael A. Brochetti Funeral Home, Lake Placid. 863-465-9997.