Herbert T. Daly Jr.
Father Herbert (Bert) Thaddeus Daly Jr. passed away on Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021. Born on Oct. 30, 1958, in Arcadia, Florida, he was the oldest of two children of Herbert T. “Bert” Thaddeus and Adrienne Petrey Daly. He graduated from DeSoto High School in 1976 and attended Mercer University where he pledged Sigma Alpha Epsilon (SAE) fraternity and graduated in 1981.
He always enjoyed the reunions with his longtime friends. He was a true gentleman! After college he managed the Carmike Cinemas in Arcadia before going to work for Sterling Jewelers in 2001. During this time, Bert worked for Kay Jewelers in Port Charlotte, Florida where he received the Sterling Jewelers President’s Club Writer (sales award) for sales eight years in a row. He was also the church organist and choir director at his childhood church, St. Edmund’s Episcopal Church in Arcadia until 2013.
At age 55 he pursued his love for the Episcopal Church and enrolled in Trinity School for Ministry in Ambridge, Pennsylvania. In 2014 he was ordained a deacon in Christ’s Holy Catholic Church and in 2015 he was ordained into the Priesthood. He enjoyed his time with his first church, St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Kittanning, Pennsylvania where he was the Priest from July 23, 2015—March 2016. At this time, he became the Rector at St. Mark’s Episcopal Church in Starke, Florida.
While there he was involved in the Rotary Club of Starke, the local Food Bank, UTO, Wounded Warriors Fund and the Episcopal Relief. They offered a Blessing of the Animal service and was part of the live nativity scene with the other local churches. In November 2020, Father Bert moved close to home to serve the community of Lake Placid, Florida and the congregation of St Frances-Assisi Anglican Episcopal Church. He was so happy to be close to Arcadia and near his family in Sebring.
Bert enjoyed swimming and working with AA and its members. He preached sermons that were thought provoking and that encouraged people to “think outside the box” as opposed to sermons that were “outside the Bible.” He believed “Jesus didn’t die and rise again so that we could keep our spiritual comfort level.”
Bert was predeceased by his parents, Bert and Adrienne Daly and survived by his sister, Jan Shoop (John) of Sebring; his beloved nephew and niece, J.C. Shoop (Stacy) of Sebring and Hannah Shierling (Jason) of Brunswick, Georgia; and his great niece, Daly Shoop and great nephew, Charlie Shoop, both of Sebring.
A small memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 29, 2021, at St. Francis-Assisi Anglican Episcopal Church, 43 Lake June Road, Lake Placid. Memorial contributions can be made to the Highlands County Family YMCA pool fund, 100 YMCA Lane, Sebring, Florida 33875.
Arrangements are under the direction of Dowden Funeral Home, 2605 Bayview Street, Sebring, Florida 33870. 863-385-1546.