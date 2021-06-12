Herbert W. Waldron
Herbert Woodrow Waldron, 91, passed away Thursday, June 10, 2021, in Wauchula, Florida. He was born on Sept. 30, 1929, in DeSoto City, Florida to the late Ivey and Betty (O’Berry) Waldron Sr.
Herbert worked in the citrus industry, was an operator of heavy equipment, was a member of Oak Grove Baptist Church and honorary member of the Florida Sheriff’s Association for over 50 years. Herbert proudly served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War and has been a resident of Wauchula, Florida since 1979, coming from DeSoto City, Florida.
He is survived by his son, Allen Waldron (Lynn) of Wauchula, Florida; daughter, Alisa Lee (Tony) of Zolfo Springs, Florida; sister, Dianne Cobb (Chuck) of Gainesville, Florida; grandchildren, Tommy Lee (Bethany), Timmy Lee (Toni), and Tina Lee (Jeff); great-grandchildren, Henry, Brian, George, Titus, Trace, Tucker, Tinsley and Teagan; and several nieces, nephews, family members and friends. Along with his parents, Herbert is preceded in death by his wife, Louise (O’Neal) Waldron; siblings, Nora Corbett, Lorelle Waldron and Ivey Waldron Jr.; and daughter, Lelia Cheri Waldron.
A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 12, 2021, at Pinecrest Cemetery with Rev. Jim Davis officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Resthaven Assisted Living Facility, Good Shepherd Hospice or the Florida Sheriff’s Youth Ranch.
Arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870. Online condolences may be left at stephensonnelsonfh.com.