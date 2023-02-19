Herman Bott
Herman Bott, 84, of Lake Placid, Florida passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023.
He is survived by wife, Shirley; daughters, Cheryl Atchley, Kay Magula and Karen Kraner; four grandchildren, four great-grandchildren and sister, Bonnie Schindler of Floyds Knobs, Indiana.
A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023 at 4 p.m. at the Lake Placid Elks Lodge, 200 CR 621 East. All are welcome for a dinner to follow; feel free to bring any side dish to share.
Memorial contributions may be given to WHAS Crusade for Children, Louisville, Kentucky or the Lake Placid Elks Lodge 2661.