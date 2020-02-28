Herman L. Addison
Herman Leon Addison, 86, of Avon Park, Florida, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020.
He was born Jan. 14, 1934 in Lake Butler, Florida to Leon and Lucretia (Wiggins) Addison along with six brothers and two sisters. His early years were spent on the family farm. In 1952, he enlisted in the U.S. Air Force where he served his country through one tour of duty.
Herman married Jean C. Tufo in 1973, and in late 1974, they were blessed with Donna Jean Addison. Herman worked for the Teamsters Union for over 30 years until he retired and moved the family to Avon Park, Florida. Over the 25 years he resided in Avon Park where he took great care of his wife and daughter.
He is survived by his wife, Jean Addison of Avon Park, Florida; daughter, Donna Addison of Avon Park, Florida; and by many other family and friends throughout Florida.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020 at Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home of Avon Park with a visitation also from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, March 1, 2020 at the Bougainvillea Cemetery in Avon Park, Florida.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Vitas Hospice, 106 Medical Center Ave., Suite 106, Sebring, FL 33870.
