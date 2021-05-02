Hermis L. Smoak
Hermis L. Smoak “Les” passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 29, 2021, in Sebring, Florida. Les was born Dec. 18, 1942, in Lakeland, Florida.
Les is survived by his devoted wife, Maria L. Smoak; and daughter, Elizabeth M. Smoak; three sons, James B. Young, Hermis L. Smoak, Jr. and Kenneth B. Smoak; their spouses, Adolfo Rios, Debbie Young, Darla Smoak and Karla Smoak; seven grandchildren, Sophia Allen, Crystal Stanley, Jaime Rockwell, Jeremy Hamilton, Christopher Smoak, KC Smoak and Jeremy Tutrow; 12 great-grandchildren, four nieces and two nephews.
Les, our gentle giant, never met a stranger and those who knew him loved him profoundly. A skilled woodworker and storyteller, Les saw the world through a creative and kind eye and served as mentor to many, leaving fingerprints wherever he went.
Preceded in death by his parents, Dorothy Long and Hermis Smoak; and siblings, Herald E. Smoak, Patricia L. Bailey-Snook and Jack B. Smoak.
Per his wishes, a funeral service will not be held. His memory lives on in the hearts of all who knew him.