Hernando L. Del Castillo
May 18, 1938 — Aug. 13, 2021
Much loved obstetrician Dr. Hernando L. Del Castillo, who has delivered thousands of babies in Colombia, New York and Florida, has died. He passed peacefully Friday, Aug. 13, 2021, into Jesus’ loving arms.
He is survived by his loving wife, Enydia “Maye,” and her daughter, Dr. Victoria Ortiz. He is also survived by the mother of his children, Janet; and their children, Alexander John, Hernando Ivan and Victoria Maria; and grandchildren, Bianca, Katija, Suede, Malikai, Mianna, Alexandra, Jack, Ethan, Graciela, Maria Monserrat and Hernando; and his great-grandchildren, Wylie and Finnley.
He attended the University of del Valle, Cali Colombia, in his home country and SUNY, Buffalo. He accompanied many women at the most important moment of their lives and we will miss him greatly.
A viewing will be held from 3-5 p.m. Monday, Aug. 16, 2021, at Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home in Sebring, Florida, followed by a celebration of his life and Mass at St. Catherine’s Catholic Church at 6 p.m.