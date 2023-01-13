Holton S. Todd
Holton Samuel Todd, 41, of Deland, Florida a beloved son, devoted brother, and loving uncle passed away Jan. 4, 2023, at HCA Florida Lake Monroe Hospital in Sanford, Florida, after a sudden illness.
Holton was born in Lake Wales, Florida and spent most of his childhood and early adulthood in Sebring. He attended Woodlawn Elementary and Sebring Middle schools and was a 2000 graduate of Sebring High School. He moved to Deland in May of 2021 from Sebring and was a former resident of Sarasota and Texas. A member of the Protestant faith, Holton had reaffirmed his relationship with his Lord and Savior in recent months.
A disabled military veteran, Holton served in the U.S. Army for four years from 2011 to 2015 and was a highly decorated soldier, receiving the Purple Heart Medal, Afghanistan Campaign Medal with Campaign Star, Army Commendation Medal, Army Achievement Medal, Army Good Conduct Medal, National Defense Service Medal and the Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, among several others.
He had previously worked for the U.S. Post Office.
As all his family and friends know, Holton was a sharp-witted, comedic character with a charming charismatic side who often lit up a room the second he walked in. He was funny and delighted in making people laugh. He was a joy to be around and always made it a point to be kind to people, too.
A sports lover, Holton particularly relished the game of golf and was especially adept on the links. Music was also an integral part of Holton’s life, and he frequently enjoyed listening to his favorite tunes. Without a doubt though, Holton’s most treasured pastime was spending time with his cherished family and friends as much as possible.
Holton’s legacy will live on through organ and tissue donation, and through that selfless gift, Holton saved and or positively impacted the lives of numerous people he’d never met.
He is survived by his mother, Nena Dupree of Sebring; his father, Johnny Todd of Cape Coral; brothers, Adam Todd (Jennifer) of Sebring and Taylor Townsend (Taylor) of Boca Raton; a sister, Ashley Townsend of Sebring; paternal grandmother, Martha Bimson (Glen) of Avon Park; step-grandfather, Bruce Savage of North Carolina; an uncle, Tim Dupree (Bonnie); aunts, Kimberly Shelton, Rhonda Dupree and LaDonna Sullivan; his wife, Lashawndra Todd, whom he is separated from, and a stepson, Bryan, both of El Paso, Texas.
Holton is also survived by his dear friend and loving companion, Fran Pucci. He is preceded in death by his maternal grandmother, Mona Savage; maternal grandfather, William Holton Dupree; and paternal grandfather, John Grenade Todd.
A Celebration of Holton’s life will take place beginning at 5 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, at Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870, with family visitation from 4-5 p.m. A private burial service, with full military honors, will be held at a future date at Bay Pines National Cemetery in St. Petersburg.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be sent in Holton’s honor to the Wounded Warrior Project or the Tunnel to Towers Foundation by going to their respective “in honor” donation links on their websites. Tributes to Holton and words of encouragement and sympathy to his family can be posted on Stephenson-Nelson’s website at stephensonnelsonfh.com.
Arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870. Online condolences may be left at stephensonnelsonfh.com