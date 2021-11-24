Homer J. Roddenberry, Jr.
Homer Jackson (Jack) Roddenberry Jr., born Dec. 11, 1943, to Homer and Marie Roddenberry, went into the presence of our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Nov. 18, 2021.
Jack was born in Hazlehurst, Georgia and graduated from Lanier County High School in Lakeland, Georgia, where he met the love of his life, Michele (Mickey) Mixon. Jack and Mickey were married June 11, 1966. After serving in the U.S. Army, they called Melbourne Beach, Florida their home from 1971 to 2000, when they moved to Lake Placid, Florida.
Jack earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Pharmacy from the University of Georgia and a master of business administration degree from Florida Institute of Technology. He began his career as a staff pharmacist at Brevard Hospital and ultimately became the first executive director of Palm Bay Community Hospital, where he remained until his retirement. He faithfully served at First Baptist Church of Indialantic and Faith Baptist Church of Lake Placid. He enjoyed fishing, camping, cheering on his beloved Georgia Bulldogs, and spending time with family.
Jack is survived by his adoring wife, Mickey Roddenberry; children, Dan Roddenberry and Andy (Debbie) Roddenberry; grandchildren, Bryce and Ella Roddenberry; sister, Scherrie (Jim) Ballard; nephew, Jason (Laura) Ballard; niece, Amy Ballard; sister-in-law, Cammie (Bob) Herring; nephew, David (Cindi) Herring; and niece, Laura (Jeff) Sink.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Dec. 18 at First Baptist Church of Indialantic, 170 Washington Ave, Indialantic, FL 32903. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Alzheimer’s Association in memory of Jack Roddenberry.
Arrangements under the loving direction of Michael A. Brochetti Funeral Home, Lake Placid, Florida.