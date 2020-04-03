Hope H. Nielander
Hope Hayden Nielander, 87, of Lake Placid, Florida passed away on March 16, 2020.
Born in 1932 to Ruth and Walter Hayden, Hope was raised in the Detroit, Michigan area. She graduated from Baldwin High School, Birmingham, Michigan. Following high school, she moved to Miami, Florida with her family, where she studied commercial art at the University of Miami and met her future husband.
In 1953, Hope married James Nielander. They built a home in Pompano Beach, Florida where they raised their four children and lived for 33 years. In 1990, they moved to their lake home in Lake Placid, Florida.
Hope was a devoted wife and mother, kind, giving and compassionate. She also had a keen wit and great sense of humor, which helped her keep one step ahead of the antics of her active family. She loved to laugh, had an adventurous spirit and was up for anything that sounded like fun. Hope relished being part of community organizations and was an assistant Girl Scouts leader, and an active member of the Junior League, the Lighthouse Point Yacht Club, the Ninety-Nines (International Organization of Women Pilots), Florida’s Lake Country Yacht Club and the GFWC Lake Placid Woman’s Club.
She enjoyed flying their airplane but was more comfortable as a co-pilot. She also liked boating and had a pontoon boat named Hope’s Boat. She loved to travel and was in Paris during the 100th anniversary of the Eiffel Tower while attending the Paris Air Show with the Ninety-Nines, and also traveled to Canada with her pilot friends. Hope partook in domestic travel with her Lake Placid friends on trips to San Francisco and NYC. She and Jim attended the 100th running of the Kentucky Derby. They enjoyed road trips and drove to the Northeast United States as well as the Northwest United States and many points in-between. Hope had a positive outlook and brought love and joy wherever she went.
Hope is preceded in death by her sister, Mary Lu Craig. She is survived by her husband, James Nielander; their four children, Paul (Susy) Nielander, Faith Nielander, Bill (Pam) Nielander and Joe (Lilith) Nielander; as well as her five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Additionally, she leaves behind her brother-in-law, David Craig, and her nieces, Sherry and Kim.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Society of St. Vincent de Paul at P.O. Box 2235, Lake Placid, FL 33862, or the charity of your choice. Due to the coronavirus, a memorial service will be held at a later date.
Funeral arrangements were handled under the loving devotion of Michael A. Brochetti Funeral Home, Lake Placid. 863-465-9997.