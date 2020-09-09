Howard L. Cobb
Howard Lee Cobb, 85, of Avon Park, Florida, passed away Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020.
He was born March 3, 1935, in Metter, Georgia to Harvey and Angerone (Jerril) Cobb. Howard was a contractor, served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War, attended Florida Avenue Baptist Church and has been a resident since 1950, moving from Georgia to Dade City, Florida, then moving to Avon Park, Florida.
He is survived by his wife, Myrna Cobb of Avon Park, Florida; daughter, Debra Cobb of Hookerton, North Carolina; sons, Charles Johns (Isabelle) of Round Rock, Texas and Dennis Johns (Bonnie) of Avon Park, Florida; brothers, James “Pete” Cobb (Diane) of Avon Park, Florida and J.C. Cobb (Delores) of Avon Park, Florida; nine grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by brothers, H.P. Cobb and Roy Cobb, and sisters, Vergie Cobb and Estelle Kennedy.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, at the Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home with Rev. John Girdley officiating. The family will receive friends beginning at 10 a.m. Interment will follow in Bougainvillea Cemetery.
Services entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 111 E. Circle St., Avon Park, FL 33825.
