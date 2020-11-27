Howard Leman
Dr. Howard Leman, 82, of Columbia, Tennessee went to be with the Lord on Nov. 23, 2020.
He was born in Francesville, Indiana to the late Edward Leman and Ruth Musselman Leman. Dr. Leman spent many years in Florida where he pastored at Plantation Baptist Church for 26 years. Upon retirement, Dr. Leman moved to Sebring, Florida where he pastored on an interim basis for several churches. His years of ministry impacted countless lives, and many are serving the Lord today because of his influence.
He is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Carol Leman; children, Kimberly (Ronald) Booth and Julie (Andrew) Florio; siblings, Roberta (Ron) DeGraaff, Gary (Ruth) Leman, David (Elaine) Leman, Daniel (Linda) Leman, Steven (Wanda) Leman, Mike (Tina) Leman and Sharon (Gary) Cotner; grandchildren, Amy (Michael John) Lovell, Jonathan (Emily) Duncan and Olivia Florio; great-grandchildren, Harper Lovell, Jaxson and Camden Duncan, and three step-grandchildren, Taylor Florio, Ronald Lee Booth, III and Daniel Booth. He was preceded in death by his brother, Timothy Leman.
A funeral service will be held at noon Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, at Spring Hill Memorial Funeral Home with Dr. Kevin Ahrens and Dr. Jerry Williamson officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to service. Burial will follow at Spring Hill Memorial Park. A memorial service will be held at a later date in Florida. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you donate to a ministry of your choice.
Spring Hill Memorial Park and Funeral Home, 931-486-0059. springhill-memorial.com.