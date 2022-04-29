Howard Salles
Howard Salles, of Sebring, Florida, born July 10, 1936, passed away on April 24, 2022. He is survived by his daughters, Bonni Salles, Sharee Salles, and adopted daughter, Lorraine Cancellieri; his granddaughter, Chloe Salles-Acevedo; his sister, Janet O’Neill; niece, Michelle Glicklin; and nephew, Adam Lake.
He is a retired math teacher in New Jersey who spent his retirement being an active member of Temple Israel of Sebring and an active member of the Tanglewood community. He spent his last days surrounded by his loved ones.
Service was Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at 11:30 a.m. at Mt. Sinai Cemetery in Miami, Florida.