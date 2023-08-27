Hubert L. Reeder, Jr.

Hubert L. Reeder Jr.

Hubert L. Reeder Jr., 93, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023, in Lake Placid, Florida, surrounded by his two surviving children. He was born in Lincoln, Nebraska, later moved to Angola, Indiana, and then on to Fort Wayne, Indiana. He graduated from North Side High School and joined the U.S. Navy as an electronics technician specializing in radar, where he graduated first in his class. After his discharge from the Navy, he returned to Fort Wayne and later married Barbara Faye Neill of Columbia City, Indiana. With his Navy training, he was employed by Magnavox, which later became Phillips Corp. After retiring, he and wife Barbara moved to Lake Placid, Florida, where he lived for more than 40 years.

