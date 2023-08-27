Hubert L. Reeder Jr.
Hubert L. Reeder Jr., 93, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023, in Lake Placid, Florida, surrounded by his two surviving children. He was born in Lincoln, Nebraska, later moved to Angola, Indiana, and then on to Fort Wayne, Indiana. He graduated from North Side High School and joined the U.S. Navy as an electronics technician specializing in radar, where he graduated first in his class. After his discharge from the Navy, he returned to Fort Wayne and later married Barbara Faye Neill of Columbia City, Indiana. With his Navy training, he was employed by Magnavox, which later became Phillips Corp. After retiring, he and wife Barbara moved to Lake Placid, Florida, where he lived for more than 40 years.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Hubert L. Reeder Sr. and Estella Marie Whyman Reeder; his beloved wife of more than 50 years, Barbara Faye Neill Reeder; his sons, William H. Reeder (Connie) and Paul M. Reeder; and his daughter, Kathleen M. Reeder. He is survived by his sister, Barbara A. Reeder Mauk (Dwight) of Lansing, Michigan; son, James D. Reeder (Rebecca) of Fort Wayne; and daughter Melody Ann Reeder, Lake Placid; 17 grandchildren scattered across the country, several step-grandchildren, numerous great-grandchildren, and five great-great-grandchildren.
Hubert spent his retirement years living at a lake in Florida and enjoyed taking visitors out on his boat. For many years he pursued his lifelong love of fishing, tinkered with computers and electronics, and spent countless happy hours helping neighbors and friends with tasks large and small. He was loved and respected in his community and by his family. His presence will be missed by all whose lives he enriched.
A Celebration of Life for the family will be held in Fort Wayne, Indiana in December 2023. Words of comfort to the family can be made by visiting www.scottfuneralservices.com. Arrangements entrusted to Scott Funeral Home, 504 W. Interlake Blvd., Lake Placid, Florida. Phone 863-465-4134.