Hubert Wagner
Hubert Wagner, 84, of Sebring, Florida, passed away Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020.
He was born on Feb. 25, 1935 in Wullachen, Czech Republic to Franz and Franziska (Immervoll) Wagner. He worked as an electro mechanical engineer, served in the U.S. Army from 1957-1959 and has been a resident since 2011, coming from Dubuque, Iowa.
Hubert is survived by his wife, Costi Wagner of Sebring, Florida; children, Theresa A. McTaggart (Tim) of Ottawa, Illinois, Rodney A. Wagner (Bonnie) of Dubuque, Iowa and Margaret Hart of Weymouth, Massachusetts; two brothers, one sister, seven grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents; first wife, Elma Wagner; and a brother.
Cremation arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870. Online condolences may be left at stephensonnelsonfh.com.