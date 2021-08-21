Hugh Hamilton Wallace III, 86, of Orlando, Florida went to be with his Lord Jesus on Aug. 17, 2021. He was born Sept. 19, 1934, in Sebring, Florida, the son of Hugh Wallace Jr. and Emma Whitehouse Wallace, and was the grandson of Sebring pioneers, Thomas Whitehouse Sr. and Emma Masters Whitehouse.
His grandfather, Thomas Whitehouse Sr., opened the Whitehouse general merchandise store on “The Circle” in 1912, then moved his family from Pennsylvania to Sebring in the following year (1913). The general merchandise store later became the Whitehouse IGA Grocery Store and remained a family business until 1982.
Hugh graduated from Sebring High School and the University of Florida. Prior to moving to Orlando in 1971, he lived in Brevard County and worked for The Boeing Company at Cape Canaveral. After moving to Orlando, he worked for Martin Marietta, now Lockheed Martin, until his retirement from that company. Hugh spent most of his working life in the aerospace industry as a technical illustrator and technical writer.
As a senior at Sebring High School, Hugh was the captain of the men’s basketball team and was the student body president. He later served as co-chairperson for his high school Class of 1952 reunions and co-chairperson for the Sebring High School Joint Class Reunions. He was also a member of the Sebring Historical Society, giving him a deep connection to his love of Sebring, his family history and lifelong friends.
Hugh was preceded in death by his wife of 57 years, Joanna Adicks Wallace, originally from Lake City, Florida. They met at the University of Florida in the fall of 1952 and both graduated as proud Gators in 1956. He is survived by sons, David (Lisa) of South Windsor, Connecticut, and Thomas (Leslie) of Orlando, Florida; daughters, Shirley (Todd) Catella of Orlando, Florida and Diane Fagan of Selmer, Tennessee; 14 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
Hugh was an active member of Calvary Orlando Church in Winter Park, Florida since 1975. He worked for the Lord visiting homebound and nursing home residents, working in Calvary Orlando’s food and clothing ministry for those in need, and ushering during worship services at the church.
Visitation will be Monday, Aug. 23, 2021 from 6-8 p.m. at Woodlawn Memorial Park and Funeral Home, 400 Woodlawn Cemetery Road, Gotha, FL 34734.
Hugh Wallace’s Celebration of Life service will be held Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021, at 10 a.m. at Calvary Orlando, 1199 Clay St., Winter Park, Florida, with visitation one hour before and after the service.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Sebring Historical Society, 321 W. Center Ave., Sebring, FL 33870-3109 or Calvary Orlando, 1199 Clay St., Winter Park, FL 32789 or Orlando Lutheran Towers Foundation, 300 E. Church St., Orlando, FL 32801.