Hugh W. Catlett
Hugh W. Catlett was born June 12, 1941 in Richmond, Kentucky. His family moved to Pompano Beach, Florida when he was in elementary school. He graduated from Pompano Beach High School in 1959.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Scattered thunderstorms this morning, then mainly cloudy during the afternoon with thunderstorms likely. Heavy and torrential downpours at times. High near 85F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..
Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to cloudy skies after midnight. Low 71F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
Updated: June 2, 2023 @ 4:35 am
Hugh W. Catlett was born June 12, 1941 in Richmond, Kentucky. His family moved to Pompano Beach, Florida when he was in elementary school. He graduated from Pompano Beach High School in 1959.
Hugh attended Virginia Tech University until 1961 when he enlisted in the U.S. Army. He served until 1967. He worked for Bendix, then Harris Corp., retiring in 2007 to Lake Placid, Florida.
He loved to cruise, work on computers, and play Texas Hold ‘Em. He belonged to the American Legion, Moose, SAR and Elks.
Hugh passed away May 26, 2023 from complications following surgery. He is survived by his wife, Jo Anne; daughter, Kimberly, and son-in-law, Bernie O’Connor.
A gathering to drink a toast to Hugh will take place at a later date.