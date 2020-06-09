Hunter L. Weedon Jr.
Hunter Linwood Weedon Jr., 71, of Lake Placid, Florida, passed away on May 30, 2020.
Hunter was born in King George, Virginia on July 19, 1948. He graduated from Glen Burnie Senior High School and continued to receive a bachelor’s degree from the University of Baltimore.
Hunter was a veteran of the United States Navy, having served from 1966 to 1967. Following his service, he worked as a real estate agent, mortgage broker, mortgage sales manager and a mortgage branch manager in Maryland and Florida for over 30 years. Hunter was most often spotted down by the water or on a boat with a rod in his hand as fishing was his greatest hobby.
He also enjoyed a good potluck dinner with his dear neighbors. Hunter lived with his family in Baltimore and Pasadena, Maryland before retiring to Lake Placid, Florida on the banks of Lake Istokpoga.
Hunter is survived by his parents, Walter and McCrea Beckett; brother, Gary Beckett; and wife, Debbie; daughters, Jennifer Palazzo (Evan) and Christina Weedon; son, Hunter Weedon III (Christine); and grandchildren, Henry and Ava Palazzo, Aaryan Jethwa, Hunter IV and Lyndsey Weedon; and other family and friends.
Details for Celebration of Life services in Florida and Maryland will be shared with family and friends at a later date.