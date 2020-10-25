Ida G. Hendrix-Locke
Ida Glenda Hendrix-Locke, “Glenda”, 78, of Sebring, Florida, went home to be with her Lord on Monday, Oct. 19, 2020, at the Good Shepherd Hospice House in Sebring.
Glenda was a native Floridian who was born on Jan. 15, 1942, in Winter Haven. She was the daughter of Marice (White) and L. D. Morrison. Glenda has been a resident of Highlands County for most of her life. She was of the Baptist faith.
She enjoyed going to the local thrift stores looking for the special deal, cooking for her family and working around her house. She loved to spend time with her family and friends.
Glenda is survived by her loving daughter, Connie Tyler; two grandsons, Jason Michael Lightsey and Eddie Earl Tyler, and a very special friend and companion for many years, Charles McKeithan.
In keeping with Glenda’s wishes, services to celebrate her life will be private for the family. Words of comfort to the family can be made by visiting scottfuneralservices.com.
Arrangements entrusted to the Scott Funeral Home, Lake Placid. 863-465-4134.