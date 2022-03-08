Imogene O. Murphy
At 4:30 a.m. on the morning of March 2, in the year of our Lord 2022, our mother slipped safely into the arms of Jesus.
Imogene Opal Williams was born Nov. 17, 1935, just west of Success, Missouri to Martin and Opal Williams as the youngest of four sisters. Ruth, Geraldine and Zella preceded her in death. She was married to Vernon Earl Murphy in 1952 in McKittrick, California and to this union, three children were born: Vernon “Butch,” Mike and Theresa. Her daughter preceded her in her transition in 1964.
During the course of her life, she was active in the healthcare field working at Texas County Memorial Hospital where she worked in obstetrics, the emergency room and physical therapy, finishing her healthcare endeavor at the office of Joe Abel Wall, M.D. After her retirement, she attended cosmetology school and applied her skills in Houston, Missouri where she and her husband had lived since 1962.
After retirement in 1989, Vernon and Jean became winter visitors to Florida where they enjoyed golf and walking. After her husband’s death in 1991, she moved to Florida where she lived at Sunny Pines Mobile Home Park and later moved to Crystal Lake Mobile Home Park in Avon Park, Florida.
Her last days were spent at the Palms of Sebring Assisted Living Facility where she and her friend, George Thompson, enjoyed each other’s company.
Jean is survived by her sons, Vernon Murphy Jr. (Kathi), a practicing physician in Sebring, Florida for 35 years, and Mike Murphy (Debbie), a retired Registered Nurse in Salem, Missouri; four grandchildren, Teresa Sapaugh, Zack Murphy, Aaron Murphy, and Rachel Lovett; and seven great-grandchildren.
