Ina J. Perry
Ina J. Perry, 92, passed away peacefully on Nov. 26, 2020.
She was born on March 17, 1928, in Atlanta, Georgia. She had been a resident of Sebring since 1973. Before coming to Sebring, Ina owned a beauty shop in Jacksonville, Florida, but after moving to Sebring she realized that she enjoyed working with the elderly. She began caring for the elderly in her home and later built Ina’s Boarding Home, which became Heritage Home (an ACLF) on U.S. 27 which is now The Manor.
Ina is survived by her daughters, Teri Byrd (Mickey) of Sebring and Connie Tomblin of Sebring; her sons, Stan Beller (Chris) of Ocala and Steve Beller (Ron) of Lake Alfred. Ina is also survived by her sisters, Virginia Bryan of Atlanta, Georgia and Freeda Shinn of Sebring. Memaw (Ina) leaves behind 11 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
Due to COVID-19 there will not be a service, but Ina will be laid to rest in Hebron Cemetery in Jasper, Florida, with family in attendance. In lieu of flowers, the family request that you either help an elderly person who is in need or give to an organization that serves the elderly.
Arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870. Online condolences may be left at stephensonnelsonfh.com.