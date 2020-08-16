Ina W. Lastinger
Ina “Dolly” Winegard Lastinger, 88, a resident of Highlands County, Florida, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2020.
She was born April 29, 1932, in Lloyd, Florida to Ira Patterson and Ruth Langford. Dolly was of the Baptist faith and worked as a bus driver for the public school system.
She is survived by sons, Steve Winegard (Pam) of Cottondale, Florida and Asa Winegard of Sebring, Florida; sister, Arlene Jones of Pensacola, Florida; 10 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren. Dolly is preceded in death by her first husband, Arthur Winegard Sr.; second husband, Doyle Lastinger; and son, Arthur Winegard Jr.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 17, 2020, at Bougainvillea Cemetery.
