Inez P. Murray
Inez Parthenia Murray, age 94, of Bowling Green, Florida peacefully passed away June 26, 2021 at her home. She was born on Oct. 17, 1926, in Bowling Green, Florida to her parents, Williard C. and Pauline Cooper Terrell.
Inez grew up in Bowling Green and graduated from Fort Meade High School. In 1943, she met the “love of her life” and next-door neighbor, James Floyd Murray. They were married almost 70 years before he passed away on March 18, 2013. She was a loving wife and homemaker, working at various jobs, including 20 years of service at Bowling Green Elementary School. She loved working in her yard and spending time with her children and family. She was an active member of First Baptist Church, Bowling Green, Florida for many years.
Inez was preceded in death by her husband, James Floyd Murray; her parents; daughters, Donna Murray and Della Murray Jackson; son, James Floyd Murray Jr.; brother, Thurman Lester Terrell; and sister, Willa Bell Moseley Tubbs. She is survived by daughters, Joyce McClelland (Harold), Shirley Webb (Jack), and Kathy Moseley (Jack); son-in-law, Al Jackson; 12 grandchildren, Will McClelland (Tonya), Ira McClelland, Millie Webb Tinsley (Matt), Jackson Webb (Kaylee), Jordan Moseley, Markell Moseley, Darren Jackson, Donald Jackson, Doug Jackson, and David Jackson (Mary Helen); 17 great-grandchildren, and three great-great-grandchildren; along with many nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held at Bowling Green Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the First Baptist Church, 4531 U.S. 17 North, Bowling Green, Florida, or Vitas Hospice, 113 W. Main St., Wauchula, FL 33873.